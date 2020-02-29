Azerbaijan Railways creates headquarters in connection with coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 29

Trend:

Azerbaijan Railways CJSC has created a headquarters in connection with coronavirus, Trend reports on Feb. 29 referring to the company.

The headquarters consisting of those holding senior positions in the Azerbaijan Railways was created to curb the threat that the spread of coronavirus may cause in Azerbaijan and to ensure the promptness of taking preventive measures.

Moreover, hot line - (012) 499 61 11 has been created at the Baku central railway station.