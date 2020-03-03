Tourist flow to Azerbaijan’s Icherisheher unaffected by coronavirus
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3
Trend:
The spread of coronavirus across the world hasn’t affected the tourist flow to Icherisheher of Azerbaijan, Riyad Gasimov, Head of the Administration of Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve said during the press conference, Trend reports.
