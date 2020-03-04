National Olympic Committee: Athletes coming to Azerbaijan will be tested for coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4

Everyone who comes to Azerbaijan’s Baku city will be tested for coronavirus and must submit a health certificate, Vice-president of the Azerbaijani National Olympic Committee Chingiz Huseynzade told reporters in Baku.

Huseynzade was commenting on the participation of Italian athletes in the EKF PARA-Karate Championships 2020, to be held in March in Baku.

“If an athlete is healthy, this athlete will be allowed to participate in the competitions. If an athlete feels bad and is suspected of being infected with coronavirus, this athlete will be deported or will be quarantined. This is a demand of the World Health Organization (WHO).”

Huseynzade also added that the postponement of the competitions depends on objective reasons.

“This does not depend on us or other people,” the vice-president added. “Therefore, some of the competitions may be postponed or transferred to a safer place. But all the planned activities will be held.”

Azerbaijan remains one of the countries, least affected by the rapidly spreading coronavirus disease. The country's official structures are applying necessary measures to prevent any possible exposure of coronavirus.