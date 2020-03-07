Finalists of AGF Junior Trophy International Tournament in vault exercises announced

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 7

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The finalists of the the 1st AGF Junior Trophy International Tournament in Men's Artistic Gymnastics in exercises on a vault were determined on March 7.

The competitions are held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani gymnasts Ramin Damirov and Mansum Safarov reached the finals. Their rivals in the finals will be Vladimir Kostyuk (Ukraine), Huang Yen-Chang (Chinese Taipei), Chuang Chia-Lung (Chinese Taipei), Casper Verzhba (Poland), Radomir Stelmakh (Ukraine), Merth Chakmak (Turkey).

Azerbaijani gymnasts Rasul Ahmedzade and Anar Hasanov did not qualify for the final.

Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) is hosting the 1st AGF Junior Trophy International Tournament in Men's Artistic Gymnastics on March 7-8. Junior gymnasts born in 2003-2006 are demonstrating their skills at the tournament. Qualification competitions take place on the first day, and finals in individual all-around competition will take place on the second day.

The AGF Junior Trophy will be a test tournament for young gymnasts ahead of the European Championships in Men's Artistic Gymnastics, which will be held May 27-31 at the National Gymnastics Arena.

At the AGF Junior Trophy tournament, Azerbaijan will be represented by Ramin Damirov, Mansum Safarov, Anar Hasanov, Rasul Ahmadzade and Aghakazim Rustamov.

Outside the competition program, Azerbaijani gymnast Samad Mammadli will also perform in the tournament.