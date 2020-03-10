Quarantine period for some people completes in Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10
Trend:
The quarantine period for 312 people has been completed in Azerbaijan, and they have already left the hospitals, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
