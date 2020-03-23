BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 23

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

Azerbaijan plans to acquire additional coronavirus tests, said the country’s deputy health minister Viktor Gasimov, Trend reports.

He made the remark during briefing on coronavirus.

Gasimov pointed out that there are sufficient coronavirus tests in Azerbaijan.

“Coronavirus tests were delivered to Azerbaijan from Turkey and through the World Health Organization. We prefer to conduct analysis with a more accurate method of Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR),” he said.