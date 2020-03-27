Regular bus services may be suspended in Azerbaijan’s capital in case of non-compliance with quarantine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 27

Trend:

Despite the 60-70 percent decrease in passenger traffic via regular bus services in Azerbaijan’s capital Baku under the special quarantine regime, the number of daily operating buses was not reduced, Baku Transport Agency told Trend.

“Also, carriers were given instructions to regulate the intervals between the arrivals of buses taking into account the epidemiological situation. The goal is, first of all, to ensure the transportation of citizens working in vital institutions of national importance and other important areas.”

Baku Transport Agency expressed regret that some passengers do not comply with the requirements and recommendations under the special quarantine regime and leave home without any urgent need.

“As a result, passenger traffic density is observed in buses moving in some directions. This increases the risk of infection and poses a threat to the health of individuals whose activities are extremely important for each of us. The current situation makes it necessary to apply additional restrictions with regard to regular bus services. In this case, the operation of regular buses will be completely suspended, and passenger transportation will be carried out only in certain directions," said the Agency.

The Agency again appeals to citizens, and urges them not to leave home without emergency, to follow the rules and recommendations to ensure safety and protect health.