Azerbaijan Airlines brings Azerbaijani citizens from Istanbul back to country

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.3

Trend:

The Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) CJSC, the national air carrier of the country, performed a charter flight from Istanbul to Baku on April 3 bringing back 106 Azerbaijani citizens, Trend reports referring to AZAL’s press service.

"This morning, Azerbaijani Airlines plane from London also arrived in the capital of Azerbaijan, with 69 passengers. In addition, last night an AZAL plane landed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, arriving from Moscow (Vnukovo Airport), carrying 123 people. All the arrived passengers have been compulsorily quarantined,” the company reported.

Due to temporary suspension of traffic between many countries in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Azerbaijan’s national air carrier - AZAL - carries out regular charter flights to ensure the evacuation and return of citizens to their homeland.

According to the Azerbaijani government’s order, all appropriate measures have been undertaken to return Azerbaijani citizens back home. All AZAL personnel, including crew members, ticket office employees, continue to work in heavy duty.

AZAL once again asks the citizens not to leave home and not to make flights.

“Compliance with instructions of the Operational Headquarters of Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers is duty for each of us,” the press service reported.