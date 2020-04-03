Azerbaijan Airlines brings Azerbaijani citizens from Istanbul back to country

Society 3 April 2020 17:08 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan Airlines brings Azerbaijani citizens from Istanbul back to country

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.3

Trend:

The Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) CJSC, the national air carrier of the country, performed a charter flight from Istanbul to Baku on April 3 bringing back 106 Azerbaijani citizens, Trend reports referring to AZAL’s press service.

"This morning, Azerbaijani Airlines plane from London also arrived in the capital of Azerbaijan, with 69 passengers. In addition, last night an AZAL plane landed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, arriving from Moscow (Vnukovo Airport), carrying 123 people. All the arrived passengers have been compulsorily quarantined,” the company reported.

Due to temporary suspension of traffic between many countries in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Azerbaijan’s national air carrier - AZAL - carries out regular charter flights to ensure the evacuation and return of citizens to their homeland.

According to the Azerbaijani government’s order, all appropriate measures have been undertaken to return Azerbaijani citizens back home. All AZAL personnel, including crew members, ticket office employees, continue to work in heavy duty.

AZAL once again asks the citizens not to leave home and not to make flights.

“Compliance with instructions of the Operational Headquarters of Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers is duty for each of us,” the press service reported.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Chrome remains most popular browser in Azerbaijan
Chrome remains most popular browser in Azerbaijan
Top popular mobile device brand in Azerbaijan revealed
Top popular mobile device brand in Azerbaijan revealed
Google remains most used search engine in Azerbaijan
Google remains most used search engine in Azerbaijan
Loading Bars
Latest
Dump trucks from Russia's Tatarstan delivered to Turkmenistan Business 18:19
Prices for some food products increase in Uzbekistan Finance 18:06
Georgia plans to purchase coronavirus monitoring application Georgia 18:02
Iran denies rumors on Japanese drug being effective against coronavirus Iran 18:00
Donations to Azerbaijan's Fund to Support Fight against Coronavirus increase Economy 17:51
Chrome remains most popular browser in Azerbaijan ICT 17:49
Azerbaijan Railways company transports cargo uninterruptedly Economy 17:45
Iran to review claims of data leak from coronavirus screening website Iran 17:40
Top popular mobile device brand in Azerbaijan revealed ICT 17:34
Google remains most used search engine in Azerbaijan ICT 17:25
Kazakh-Chinese oil & gas company opens tender for oil extraction stabilization services Tenders 17:16
Minister: Georgian citizens have access to every food product Business 17:14
Azerbaijan Airlines brings Azerbaijani citizens from Istanbul back to country Society 17:08
Facebook remains leader among social networks in Azerbaijan ICT 16:58
Kazakhstan downs base rate to support its economy Finance 16:57
Coronavirus officially confirmed in all Kazakhstan's regions Kazakhstan 16:53
Georgia to give compensation to people affected by coronavirus spread Business 16:45
Norwegian Equinor talks work and co-op with Azerbaijan amid coronavirus spread Oil&Gas 16:33
ADB forecasts economic slowdown in Uzbekistan Finance 16:32
Italian luxury shoemaker Sergio Rossi dies from coronavirus Europe 16:31
EU waives customs duties, VAT on imports of medical equipment Europe 16:27
UK PM Johnson staying in coronavirus isolation with mild symptoms Europe 16:20
Uzbekistan's Commodity & Raw Materials Exchange launches trading on forward contracts Finance 16:15
Volumes of LNG transshipment through Turkish ports disclosed Turkey 16:10
Azerbaijan's CAERC: Stirring investment market - most effective way to combat crisis Finance 16:02
ADB expects increase in economic growth in Azerbaijan in 2021 Finance 15:51
134 more die in Iran from COVID-19 Iran 15:38
OPEC will invite US oil regulator to online meeting on April 6 Oil&Gas 15:31
Azerbaijan’s Baku City Circuit among best F1 circuits of 21st century Society 15:28
Georgia takes measures to lead economy out of crisis Business 15:26
Australia does not recognize so-called “elections” in Nagorno-Karabakh Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:26
Rouhani: Iran to facilitate release of necessary goods from customs Iran 15:20
Volumes of benzoyl transshipment through Turkish ports disclosed Turkey 15:19
US helps Uzbekistan to fight coronavirus Finance 15:10
Uzbekistan in talks with US to remove country from Jackson-Vanik amendment Economy 15:06
Kazakhstan announces wheat, flour volume allowed for export Business 14:48
EBRD pledges urgent financing for Azerbaijani companies Finance 14:47
Volumes of diesel transshipment through Turkish ports revealed Turkey 14:45
Azerbaijani center talks about new exclusive opportunities ICT 14:45
AsiaMoney magazine names best digital bank in Uzbekistan Finance 14:34
Russia transfers more test systems to Azerbaijan to carry out research on COVID-19 Politics 14:33
More than 15 million masks produced in Iran Iran 14:30
Iranian Red Crescent Society to help the unemployed Iran 14:24
Volumes of hexane transshipment through Turkish ports disclosed Turkey 14:17
Prices for gasoline, diesel fuel decrease in Georgia Oil&Gas 13:59
Volume of LPG transshipment via Turkish ports revealed Turkey 13:54
SMS permission to go out does not apply to individuals over 65 in Azerbaijan Society 13:49
Geostat: Consumer Price Index increases in Georgia Business 13:31
Compulsory insurance payments in Azerbaijan up in February 2020 Economy 13:27
Kazakhstan’s Pavlodar refinery opens tender to attract repair services Tenders 13:26
Top five countries importing Azerbaijan's non-oil products disclosed Business 13:26
Azerbaijani president attends inauguration of pedestrian crossing at intersection of Moscow Avenue and 20 January Street (PHOTO) Politics 13:19
TAP continues all engineering, procurement and construction activities amid COVID-19 Oil&Gas 13:18
Presentation of system related to special quarantine regime held in Azerbaijan Society 13:16
Uzbekistan's Asaka Bank gets recognition from popular European publication Finance 13:02
NATO deepens partnership with Georgia Georgia 12:58
Kazakhstan to construct prefabricated hospitals to battle coronavirus spread Construction 12:55
TAP plans to introduce first gas in Albania and then in Italy in coming weeks, months: Murad Heydarov Oil&Gas 12:54
Azerbaijan's State Border Service: Armenian provocation in direction of Gazakh suppressed Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:53
Azerbaijan to ban taxi services via private cars during coronavirus quarantine period Society 12:33
SOCAR discloses volume of investments in Southern Gas Corridor Oil&Gas 12:25
Kazakhstan's GDP growth may slow down given oil & gas production reduction Oil&Gas 12:24
Uzbekneftegaz continues to increase gas production of Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 12:18
Azerbaijani currency rates for April 3 Finance 12:18
Gold price up in Azerbaijan on April 3 Finance 12:17
43 more test positive for COVID-19 in Azerbaijan, 6 recover Society 12:09
TOP-10 state non-oil exporting companies in Azerbaijan Business 11:52
Britain's coronavirus peak will be in next few weeks Europe 11:45
Kazakhstan's defense industry ventures start medical equipment manufacturing Business 11:39
ADB makes forecast on economic indicators of Georgia Business 11:27
TOP-3 products of Azerbaijan's non-oil export revealed Business 11:27
OPEC+ ministers to hold videoconference Oil&Gas 11:25
China advises foreign diplomats to stop coming to Beijing Other News 11:25
Uzbekistan reports more new COVID-19 cases Uzbekistan 11:14
Turkmenistan, Ukraine decide to hold regular consultations between MFAs Turkmenistan 11:11
Number of COVID-19 cases reaches 148 in Georgia Georgia 11:08
Use of SMS mechanism for elderly for permission to leave home in Azerbaijan explained Society 11:06
Saudi Arabia may seek US, Canada to be part of oil output cut Oil&Gas 11:00
Third major Kazakh city to be quarantined, to stop coronavirus spread Kazakhstan 10:57
Fitch Solutions: Dual demand & supply shock puts oil industry in severe stress Oil&Gas 10:43
Coronavirus to hamper oil and gas projects in emerging economies Oil&Gas 10:30
Iran's startup giant Digikala faces rise of online demands amid coronavirus spread Business 10:27
Google releases location data to show if coronavirus lockdowns working in 131 countries US 10:16
How coronavirus-ready is Iran's telecommunication infrastructure? Business 10:15
SMS messages required to leave home in Azerbaijan during coronavirus to be paid for by state Society 09:52
Azerbaijan's export of goods via “single window” significantly up in March 2020 Business 09:46
Payments by foreign bank cards drops in Azerbaijan ICT 09:38
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 25 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:33
Export of Turkey's defense products to world markets down World 09:25
New Zealand confirms 49 new cases of COVID-19 Other News 08:59
9 more coronavirus cases detected in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 08:53
COVID-19 death toll hits 299 in Brazil, infections reach 7,910 Other News 08:46
Mexican official says no plans for border closures, as death toll rises Other News 08:15
First coronavirus death in Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 07:53
Chinese mainland reports 31 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Other News 07:14
S. Korea reports 86 new virus cases, total tops 10,000 Other News 06:33
UAE reports 210 new COVID-19 cases, 1,024 in total Arab World 05:51
China to mourn COVID-19 victims on April 4 Other News 05:25
White House likely to advise people in coronavirus hot spots to wear masks US 04:54
Global COVID-19 infections exceed 900,000: WHO World 04:37
All news