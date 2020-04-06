Azerbaijan launches website providing access to digital services during quarantine regime

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6

Trend:

The website www.evdeqal.az has been jointly launched by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies, and the UN Development Program, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

The main purpose of the website is to inform people about the importance of not leaving home without the urgent need in order to protect their own health and the health of others, as well as to provide the population with easy access to the digital services to meet everyday needs.

Amid the social isolation measures in connection with coronavirus, people’s need in distance education, e-health, online stores and cinemas, online ordering of goods and services has increased by several times.

Taking this into account, the www.evdeqal.az website provides users with online services in such categories as "education", "delivery", "medicine", "food" and "entertainment", as well as detailed information about existing challenges and opportunities during the period of the quarantine due to coronavirus.

Moreover, the website highlights such online learning opportunities aimed at the personal development of people as the ways to create a digital business and the methods of home-based online management of such a business.