Gloria Gaynor supports video project of Azerbaijan’s Trend News Agency on #EvdəQal campaign (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Famous American singer Gloria Gaynor has supported the video project of Azerbaijan’s Trend News Agency on the #EvdəQal campaign, launched to prevent the spread of the coronavirus spread, Trend reports on Apr. 9.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to the US, Elin Suleymanov, shared information about the video projec on Twitter.

Gaynor shared the publication of the ambassador on her page, emphasizing that she really liked the project and supports it.

"That is wonderful. Stay healthy, stay strong.” the singer wrote.

Trend news agency and Azerbaijani stars have joined the #Evdəqal (stay home) campaign with a special video project.

All efforts have been mobilized in Azerbaijan to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection and to get out of this difficult situation with minimal losses.

From the first day, the situation in the country was taken under strict control by President Ilham Aliyev, the necessary preventive measures were taken, and a special quarantine regime was strengthened. President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva, explaining in their appeals to the people the need for unconditional compliance with the rules of the special quarantine regime, called on people not to leave their homes.

The #Evdəqal campaign was joined by well-known political figures, representatives of culture and art, as well as other celebrities.

Having joined the #Evdəqal campaign, Trend news agency prepared a music video in Azerbaijani, Russian and English. The project manager is Sahil Karimli, the coordinator is Vugar Imanov, the author of the idea is Fidan Mirbabayeva. The music producer is Tunzala Aghayeva. Performers are Tunzala Aghayeva, Lala Mammadova, Zamig Huseynov, Khayyam Nisanov and Murad Arif. Words to the music belong to Zahra Badalbeyli and Fariz Zeynalov, wind instrument performer is Teymur Suleymanbeyli and project sound engineer is Emin Karim.