Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers talks end of quarantine, restoration of educational process (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 17:57)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15

By Samir Ali - Trend:

The continued stabilization of the situation testifies to a positive trend in Azerbaijan, Ibrahim Mammadov, spokesman for the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, said.

Mammadov made the remark in Baku at the press-conference on April 15, Trend reports.

“However, the end of the special quarantine regime and the restoration of the educational process are not being discussed in Azerbaijan yet,” the spokesman added.

“This should not be perceived as a victory over the virus,” the spokesman said. “The situation in Azerbaijan may improve. But this does not mean that we will return to the previous regime and the lessons are resumed. This is still unknown.”

“The lessons may be resumed only after the end of the quarantine regime,” Mammadov said. “The end of the quarantine period and the resumption of the educational process are not the topic of discussion yet. "