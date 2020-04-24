Azerbaijan carries out special operation against members of international network of cybercriminals (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE)

Details added, first version published on 11:59

Officers of the Main Organized Crime Department under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs have carried out a special operation against members of the international network of cybercriminals, Trend reports citing the press service of the ministry on Apr. 24.

Two Bulgarian citizens, committing cyber crimes against the banking sector of Azerbaijan, have been detained.

During the operational and technical activities of the department’s officers in Baku, Bulgarian citizens Stoychev Mariann Nikolov and Mladenov Vladislav Cvetanov have been detained.

During the investigation, it has been discovered that these persons, using special equipment, microcircuits and other accessories used in cybercrimes, broke into ATMs of various banks in Baku. Members of the group who arrived in Azerbaijan in February and March 2020, through the prepared plan, tried to steal large amounts of cash breaking the ATMs. Having placed special devices in ATM’s card reader, they received information about PIN-codes of the customers' cards and recorded them.