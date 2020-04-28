Stay period of foreigners, stateless persons in Azerbaijan extended (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 10:53

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 28

Trend:

The period of stay of foreigners and stateless persons in Azerbaijan, which expires on May 1-31, will be extended for 30-60 days, Trend reports referring to the country's State Migration Service on April 28.

Appeals by foreigners registered at their location place, whose term of stay has expired or will expire during the period from May 1 through May 31 and who failed to leave the country for some reason, are considered accepted by the Migration Service, and the time spent by these persons in Azerbaijan will be extended for 30-60 days.

To this end, these persons must receive the state duty payment number via the Service website: https://eservice.migration.gov.az/public/payments-search?lang=az and make the payment electronically, after which they can legally remain in the country.

The persons aren’t required to take supporting documents on the extension of temporary stay. If necessary, they can familiarize themselves with the decisions by linking to https://eservice.migration.gov.az/public/application-track.

For more information, the persons can contact the State Migration Service via Facebook, Twitter or call to (+99412) 919 number, operating in 24/7 mode.