Azerbaijan begins to use plasma of coronavirus survivors to treat severely infected patients

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

The work is being conducted in Azerbaijan to use blood plasma of coronavirus survivors in the medical treatment of the patients severely infected with this virus, Chairman of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) Ramin Bayramli said.

Bayramli made the remark at the briefing at the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on May 1, Trend reports.

"Perhaps, the plasma will be received from the first donors on May 2, and their certification will be launched," the chairman said.

“The cases of infection are still being detected,” Bayramli added. "Diagnostic tests are being carried out in the country."

"Presently, PSR laboratories that are operating in all districts of Azerbaijan are using a high-precision method for diagnosing numerous types of infection based on the study of human genetic material (DNA and RNA). The relatives of the patients, whose coronavirus test results were positive, were detected. These individuals also underwent medical treatment," he said.