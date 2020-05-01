Operational Headquarters: ban on mass events remains in force Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1
Trend:
Mass events are still prohibited in Azerbaijan, Ibrahim Mammadov, spokesperson for the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, said at a press conference at the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports.
This issue will be considered at the next stage, Mammadov said.
"The bans are still in force in the country. Sports and other mass events are also prohibited. Currently, new cases of infection have been registered, but the situation is being controlled. However, these bans have not yet been lifted, as there are still cases of infection," said the spokesperson.
