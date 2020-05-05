Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers talks reasons behind growing number of coronavirus cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5

An increase in the number of people infected with coronavirus is associated with softening of the quarantine regime, Ibrahim Mammadov, spokesman for the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, said.

Mammadov made the remark in Baku at the briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to the activities of Azerbaijan’s Fund to Support Fight against Coronavirus, Trend reports on May 5.

While answering journalists' questions, the spokesman stressed that it is unknown whether shopping centers will open or not on May 11.

"Shopping centers have already been opened in the districts, and corresponding instructions have been submitted to them,” the spokesman added. “As for leaving the houses by citizens older 65, if the statistics show positive dynamics, then this issue may be considered after May 11."

Azerbaijan has confirmed 76 new COVID-19 cases, 28 patients have recovered on May 5.