Doctors treating coronavirus infected people may be insured in Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6
By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:
The doctors treating the coronavirus infected people may be insured in Azerbaijan, Chairman of Board of Azerbaijan’s State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance Zaur Aliyev said.
Aliyev made the remark at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, Trend reports on May 6.
“This issue was discussed and an initial positive answer was given to it,” the chairman said.
“The doctors who are fighting against coronavirus today, risk their lives. This issue may be addressed through the insurance of accidents at work. I think that relevant proposals will be put forward soon,” he said.
