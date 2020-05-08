Building of houses for refugees, war-disabled vets ongoing in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8

Trend:

Private houses are being built and apartments for refugees' families and war-disabled veterans are being purchased in Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population.

In accordance with the order of President Ilham Aliyev, work is underway to provide the martyr families and war-disabled with 1,500 apartments and private houses, which will be 60 percent more than in 2019.

The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population has already acquired 480 apartments in new residential buildings for citizens of this category, and 220 more apartments are to be bought.

It is also planned to grant 800 private houses to persons with these statuses in the country’s regions until the end of 2020.