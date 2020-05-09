Azerbaijani Embassy in France to hold virtual concert dedicated to 97th birthday of Heydar Aliyev

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 9

Trend:

The Azerbaijani Embassy in France will organize a virtual concert dedicated to the 97th birthday of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports.

The concert will be held at the Embassy's Cultural Center on May 10.

The concert program consists of works by Azerbaijani composers and famous songs.

Performers of the program will be: Vurgun Vakilov (piano), Agharahim Guliyev (flute).

The following songs will be performed:

1. Famous Azerbaijani song - Sarı gəlin

2. Tofig Guliyev - Səhər nəğməsi

3. Gara Garayev - Eskiz

4. Arif Malikov - Monoloq

5. Arif Malikov - Komdenin arzuları

6. Emil Afrasiyab - Ataya məktub

7. Famous Azerbaijani song - Laçın

8. Gara Garayev - İnsan məskən salır

9. Famous Azerbaijani song - Küçələrə su səpmişəm