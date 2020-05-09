TABIB: No shortage of protective masks in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9

Trend:

Since the use of protective masks is mandatory in Azerbaijan, there may be a problem with their supply, but there is presently no shortage of masks in Azerbaijan, Ramin Bayramli, Chairman of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Unit (TABIB), said at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on May 9, Trend reports.

“All pharmacies are provided with protective equipment, including masks. Masks can also be made at home,” said Bayramli.