TABIB: No shortage of protective masks in Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9
Trend:
Since the use of protective masks is mandatory in Azerbaijan, there may be a problem with their supply, but there is presently no shortage of masks in Azerbaijan, Ramin Bayramli, Chairman of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Unit (TABIB), said at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on May 9, Trend reports.
“All pharmacies are provided with protective equipment, including masks. Masks can also be made at home,” said Bayramli.
Latest
Azerbaijani MFA: Armenian PM’s irresponsible behavior negates possibility of Karabakh conflict’s peaceful settlement
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva paid tribute to Azerbaijanis killed in Great Patriotic War (PHOTO)
Mehriban Aliyeva: Our country has made a significant contribution to the historic victory, and this has always evoked a sense of pride and joy in every Azerbaijani
Construction, use of Khudaferin, Giz Galasi water facilities regulated from top - Azerbaijan's parliament