Ban on entry and exit from Azerbaijan extended
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9
By Samir Ali – Trend:
The ban on entry to and exit from Azerbaijan has been extended until July 1, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers Ibrahim Mammadov said.
Mammadov made the remark in Baku during a briefing at the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports on June 9.
"This decision was made due to the increase in the number of the coronavirus infected people,” the spokesman added. “As it was before, cargo transportation and charter flights are the exception."
