Tourism Board: Azerbaijan has unique potential for dev't of agrotourism

Society 11 June 2020 15:48 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

Azerbaijan has big and unique potential for the development of agrotourism, CEO of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board Florian Sengstschmid, said.

Sengstschmid made the remark at the webinar entitled "Potential of Azerbaijan's agrotourism and ecotourism in the eyes of global travelers", Trend reports.

“The importance of agrotourism and ecotourism in the global tourism industry has recently grown,” the CEO added.

Sengstschmid stressed that there will be need for a new type of agrotourism in the post-pandemic period, also noting that necessary steps have been taken to develop this sphere in the Azerbaijani districts.

“The main goal is to achieve the sustainability of the tourism industry through the development of its various types, including those at the regional level,” Sengstschmid stressed.

The CEO emphasized that the development of rural tourism is one of the priority spheres in the "Strategic roadmap for the development of a specialized tourism industry in Azerbaijan".

“Four Destination Management Organizations operate for the State Tourism Agency and the Azerbaijan Tourism Board to more effectively use the potential of regional tourism,” the CEO added.

Sengstschmid stressed that as a new managerial model, Destination Management Organizations play an important role in partnership between the public and private sectors at the local level.

The importance of supporting small and medium-sized enterprises, organizing of the relevant training, compliance of accommodation with standards, creating of jobs, increasing the role of women and low-income people in rural tourism were also stressed.

Then, Head of the project management department of "Agro Procurement and Supply" OJSC under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture Zaur Bayramov delivered speech.

Bayramov informed the participants about the webinar about the “From the city to the village” project.

Bayramov emphasized that by attracting the local and foreign tourists to the countryside, the project creates alternative channels for farmers and agricultural entrepreneurs to sell goods and services and make profit.

Being involved in organizing gastronomic tours for the US tourists to Azerbaijani villages, Farida Buyuran emphasized that there is great interest in such peculiar villages as Khinalig, Kish, Nij and others.

"It is the ethnic flavor, the diversity of customs and traditions, the uniqueness of villages that remain far from human and industrial impact, are one of the main factors determining the development of rural tourism in Azerbaijan," Buyuran added.

