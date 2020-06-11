Azerbaijan extends term of stay for foreigners

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11

Trend:

Appeals by foreigners whose term of stay in Azerbaijan ends before July 1 are considered accepted by the State Migration Service, and it will optionally be extended by 30-60 days, Trend reports citing the State Migration Service.

Furthermore, appeals of foreigners whose temporary stay has been extended by 30 days and which will end before July 1, are also considered accepted by the service, and the length of stay of these persons in the country will also be extended by 30 days.

The stay of foreigners whose temporary stay (with payment of state duty) in the country was extended by 60 days is considered legal without additional payment of state duty until the restrictions imposed due to crossing the state border are lifted.

After the cancellation of the restrictions imposed on the state border, the foreigners will be required to leave the country in a short time or, in case of having appropriate grounds, they will be supposed to apply for a temporary residence permit.

The additional information on this will be announced.

Decisions on extending the period of temporary stay are not required to be taken by ourselves.

If necessary, they can be obtained from the Service website https://eservice.migration.gov.az/public/application-track.

For detailed information can be obtained round-the-clock from the call-center (012) 919.