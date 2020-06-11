Azerbaijani State Civil Aviation Agency discloses number of passengers transported via charter flights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11

By Jeyhun Alakbarov – Trend:

About 25,000 passengers were transported via charter flights from April through May 2020, Director of the State Civil Aviation Agency under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Arif Mammadov said.

Mammadov made the remark in Baku at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports on June 11.

“These indicators cover charter flights to Azerbaijan and foreign countries,” the director of the agency added.

"There was no ban on cargo transportation during the reporting period,” Mammadov said. “Morover, grwth of 25-27 percent was observed in this sphere, and about 25,000 passengers were transported from April through May."