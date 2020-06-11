Azerbaijan Airlines introduces isolation procedure for passengers with COVID-19 symptoms

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11

Trend:

Azerbaijan has developed new rules for passenger transportation that will be implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) told Trend on June 11.

In accordance with these rules, if COVID-19 symptoms are revealed among the passengers during a flight, then this individual will be isolated at the back of the aircraft cabin to minimize this infected passenger’s contact with other passengers. An assigned flight attendant will serve only this passenger.

In accordance with the new rules:

- upon entering the aircraft, the crew will offer passengers a set of personal protective equipment, namely, medical masks, disposable gloves, as well as a disinfecting gel (sanitizer);

- passengers are not allowed to walk through the cabin during the flight except for using airplane toilet;

- on-board meals in sealed packaging, disposable cutlery will be offered to the passengers to minimize contact with the crew during the flight.

The cards with four pre-set meals, which will also be served in sealed packages, will be offered to passengers of business and VIP classes.

During the pandemic, the passengers will not be provided with pillows, blankets, tablets and other accessories except for disposable headphones.