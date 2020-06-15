TABIB talks increase in number of coronavirus infected people in Azerbaijan (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15

By Asif Mehman - Trend:

An increase in the number of infected people as a result of softening the quarantine regime was an expected phenomenon in Azerbaijan, head of the working group of the Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) Vasif Aliyev said in an interview with Xezer TV channel, Trend reports.

“The importance of maintaining social distance, the use of protective masks and personal hygiene rules was brought to the attention of citizens,” head of the working group added.

"There are citizens who do not follow these rules, there are those who do not believe in coronavirus at all,” Aliyev added. “Some people are medicating themselves at home without medical supervision.”

“These people go to the hospital too late, and this complicates the work of doctors,” the head of the working group said. “If a person sees a doctor in time, then it will be easier to treat such a patient. The number of fatal cases will decrease.”

“There are enough hospitals in Azerbaijan,” Aliyev said. “The New Clinic has been commissioned. The modular hospitals have been built in a short period of time. In case of necessity, the coronavirus infected patients may be treated in private hospitals along with the state hospitals.”

"At the same time, an uncontrolled increase in the number of infected people may result in a lack of beds for patients,” Aliyev said. “This problem is observed in European countries. Therefore, to maintain control over the situation, a decision was made to introduce the quarantine regime during the weekend."