Azerbaijan detects 367 new COVID-19 cases (UPDATE)
Details added (first version posted on 20:16)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 367 new COVID-19 cases, 156 patients have recovered and three patients have died, Trend reports on June 15 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
To date, 10,324 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the country, 5,739 have recovered, 122 people have died. Currently, 4,463 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
Over the past period, 386,898 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.
