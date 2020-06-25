Azerbaijan's TABIB warns people with chronic diseases amid coronavirus spread
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25
By Samir Ali – Trend:
People with chronic diseases are at higher risk of catching the COVID-19 infection, Yagut Garayeva, head of department of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units in Azerbaijan (TABIB), said.
Garayeva made the remark in Baku at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports on June 25.
