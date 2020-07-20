Assistant to president: Activity may be further resumed in other spheres in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20

Trend:

If the positive situation in connection with the coronavirus continues in Azerbaijan, then the activity in other spheres may be resumed, Assistant to the president of Azerbaijan, Head of the Department of Economic Issues and Innovative Development Policy of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahmar Movsumov said.

Movsumov made the remark in Baku at the briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports on July 20.