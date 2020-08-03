Italian specialists arrive in Azerbaijan as part of fight against coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 3

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Italian specialists arrived in Azerbaijan as part of the fight against coronavirus, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev made the remark at the briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports on Aug. 3.

“Italian specialists will share their experience in combating the pandemic with their Azerbaijani counterparts,” assistant to the president added.

"Azerbaijani doctors will also share their experience gained in this sphere with Italian specialists," Hajiyev said. “An expert group, which operated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, also intends to visit Azerbaijan one of these days.”