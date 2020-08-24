Baku Higher Oil School discusses future cooperation with TechnipFMC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 24

Trend:

Rector of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) Elmar Gasimov met with Vice President for Commerce in CIS countries of the Italian oil and gas company TechnipFMC Luigi Fiorentino.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the projects that are planned to be implemented in Azerbaijan on the initiative of the company.

The meeting was also attended by BHOS graduates who became winners of the project “Master's programme on conveying technological knowledge to students studying in the oil, gas and petrochemical fields” and who currently work as junior process engineers at TechnipFMC, as well as Executive Office Manager and Project Coordinator of TechnipFMC Sabina Abbasova.

Rector Elmar Gasimov noted that joint work is underway with Italian companies to build and reconstruct enterprises in the country that are related to the engineering, petrochemistry, construction and technology fields.

“Joint material, technical, scientific, methodological and organizational measures are being taken to ensure the training of highly qualified specialists in the field of education. The participation of BHOS graduates in the internship programs organized by TechnipFMC and their employment in this company is a clear proof of this cooperation,” the rector added.

Vice President of TechnipFMC Luigi Fiorentino, in turn, noted that in Azerbaijan, the company, along with its traditional oil and gas projects, implements projects aimed at developing a sustainable industry, green technologies and that TechnipFMC is one of the largest technology providers in the country.

“Currently, a feasibility study is being prepared for the Project on Supporting Processing of Sugar into Bioplastics at the country's first bioplastic (PLA) plant in Mingachevir. In addition, negotiations are underway to create a small enterprise in Ismayilli that will process agricultural waste into bioenergy based on the principle "from biomass to bio-oil."

He also stressed that the goal of TechnipFMC is to develop innovative technologies in Azerbaijan with the help of experienced specialists and to ensure their application in industry from the laboratory stage.

“The project provides for the provision of support to specialists working in universities and industrial institutions of the country. At the same time, master programme students of Higher School will participate in projects on conveying technological knowledge,” the vice president added.

Luigi Fiorentino also noted that it is planned to organize meetings between representatives of various organizations and companies interested in establishing cooperation in the field of green and alternative technologies, as well as to create the Council on Transition to Sustainable Energy for expanding awareness raising activities in the region.

At the end of the meeting, it was decided to hold a presentation of the “Project on the creation of a small enterprise in Ismayilli for the conversion of biomass into bio-oil energy” at Baku Higher Oil School with the participation of representatives of relevant agencies.