Azerbaijan confirms 104 more COVID-19 recoveries (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 17:42)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 14

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 76 new COVID-19 cases, 104 patients have recovered and two patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 38,403 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 35,860 of them have recovered, and 564 people have died. Currently, 1,979 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,630 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 1,013,108 tests have been conducted so far.