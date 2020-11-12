Commandants appointed in liberated Azerbaijani districts

Society 12 November 2020 19:16 (UTC+04:00)
Commandants appointed in liberated Azerbaijani districts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 12

Trend:

Commandants have been appointed in the liberated Azerbaijani districts, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry.

Proceeding from the Azerbaijani president’s decree "On the organization of a temporary special administration in the liberated territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan" dated October 29, 2020, according to the orders signed by Interior Minister, Colonel-General Vilayat Eyvazov, the chiefs of police departments of the districts liberated from the occupation were appointed temporary commandants of these districts.

Other tasks arising from the decree are being fulfilled.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is introduced at 00:00 hours (Moscow time) on 10 November 2020.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front.

Back in July 2020, Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.

