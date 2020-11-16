Azerbaijan confirms 605 more COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 16

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 1,395 new COVID-19 cases, 605 patients have recovered and 18 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 77,083 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 55,755 of them have recovered, and 985 people have died. Currently, 20,343 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 7,137 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 1,523,221 tests have been conducted so far.