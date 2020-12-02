Azerbaijan confirms 3,942 new COVID-19 cases, 2,265 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 2

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 3,942 new COVID-19 cases, 2,265 patients have recovered and 37 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 129,544 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 79,162 of them have recovered, and 1,470 people have died. Currently, 48,912 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 17,411 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 1,763,609 tests have been conducted so far.