Azerbaijan discloses number of its servicemen killed in second Karabakh war (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3

Trend:

In response to Armenia’s another military aggression against Azerbaijan, on September 27, 2020, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces under the leadership of Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev launched a counteroffensive operation to liberate the Azerbaijani lands from the Armenian occupation.

According to the statement of Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry, 2,783 servicemen of Azerbaijani Armed Forces died, fighting for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.

The personnel of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces fought heroically and valiantly in the second Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War, inflicting crushing blows on the Armenian Armed Forces.

Complex engineering fortifications and bunker systems built by Armenia over the years in the occupied Azerbaijani lands were destroyed.

Having broken through several echelons and densely mined defensive lines, Azerbaijani servicemen liberated the Azerbaijani lands from occupation.