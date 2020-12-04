Azerbaijan confirms 4,267 new COVID-19 cases, 2,566 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 4

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 4,267 new COVID-19 cases, 2,566 patients have recovered and 41 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 138,000 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 83,800 of them have recovered, and 1,551 people have died. Currently, 52,649 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 15,808 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 1,797,026 tests have been conducted so far.