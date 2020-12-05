Azerbaijan confirms 4,323 new COVID-19 cases, 2,180 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 5

Azerbaijan has detected 4,323 new COVID-19 cases, 2,180 patients have recovered and 42 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 142,323 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 85,980 of them have recovered, and 1,593 people have died. Currently, 54,750 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 20,778 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 1,817,804 tests have been conducted so far.