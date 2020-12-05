Azerbaijan extends COVID-19-related quarantine in some cities, districts

Society 5 December 2020 17:01 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan extends COVID-19-related quarantine in some cities, districts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 5

Trend:

The Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, taking into account the current sanitary and epidemiological situation in the country, adopted a decision to extend the special quarantine regime in some cities and districts, Trend reports

In accordance with the decision, the Cabinet of Ministers has made respective amendments to Order No. 336 ‘On additional measures in connection with the special quarantine regime.’

According to the amendments, in the administrative territory of the cities of Shaki, Lankaran, as well as Gakh, Zagatala, Bilasuvar, Jalilabad, Masalli, Ismayilli, Guba, Khachmaz districts, the period of suspension of activities in some areas and directions, with the exception of areas provided for by Addition No. 2 to the Resolution, is extended until 06:00 (GMT +4) December 14, 2020.

