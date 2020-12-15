Azerbaijan discloses list of servicemen, civilians released from Armenian captivity (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 15
Trend:
The Azerbaijani State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons has disclosed a list of servicemen and civilians released from Armenian captivity and hostage as a result of measures taken by the State Commission upon the instructions of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and brought to Baku on December 14, 2020, Trend reports with reference to the State Commission.
The list:
Yahya Abdinov, (born Dec. 30, 1999), serviceman
Emin Bakhshaliyev, (born Jan. 22, 1988), serviceman
Mobil Ahmadzade, (born April 22, 1999), serviceman
Omar Alakbarov, (born Jan. 1, 1985), serviceman
Sharif Aliyev, (born Dec. 20, 1995), serviceman
Anar Aliyev, (born June 28, 1992), serviceman
Nurlan Alizade, (born Jan. 2, 1992), serviceman
Nahid Hamidov, (born Jan. 5, 1991), serviceman
Bayram Karimov, (born February 3, 1992), serviceman
Amin Musayev, (born July 4, 1994) , serviceman
Valiahad Valiyev, (born March 5, 1998), serviceman
Nuraddin Yolchuyev, (born October 14, 1998), serviceman
Shahbaz Guliyev, (born May 9, 1968), civilian
Dilgam Asgarov, (born September 30, 1960), civilian
Currently, the abovementioned military personnel and civilians are undergoing check-up and treated.