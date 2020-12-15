Azerbaijan discloses list of servicemen, civilians released from Armenian captivity (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 15

Trend:

The Azerbaijani State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons has disclosed a list of servicemen and civilians released from Armenian captivity and hostage as a result of measures taken by the State Commission upon the instructions of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and brought to Baku on December 14, 2020, Trend reports with reference to the State Commission.

The list:

Yahya Abdinov, (born Dec. 30, 1999), serviceman

Emin Bakhshaliyev, (born Jan. 22, 1988), serviceman

Mobil Ahmadzade, (born April 22, 1999), serviceman

Omar Alakbarov, (born Jan. 1, 1985), serviceman

Sharif Aliyev, (born Dec. 20, 1995), serviceman

Anar Aliyev, (born June 28, 1992), serviceman

Nurlan Alizade, (born Jan. 2, 1992), serviceman

Nahid Hamidov, (born Jan. 5, 1991), serviceman

Bayram Karimov, (born February 3, 1992), serviceman

Amin Musayev, (born July 4, 1994) , serviceman

Valiahad Valiyev, (born March 5, 1998), serviceman

Nuraddin Yolchuyev, (born October 14, 1998), serviceman

Shahbaz Guliyev, (born May 9, 1968), civilian

Dilgam Asgarov, (born September 30, 1960), civilian

Currently, the abovementioned military personnel and civilians are undergoing check-up and treated.