Sometimes 5-6 doctors risk their lives to cure 1 patient – TABIB

Dozens of dangerous diseases have been prevented in the world thanks to vaccines, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) Ramin Bayramli said.

Bayramli made the remark at the briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports

"The world would be more dangerous without these vaccines," the chairman said. "Unfortunately, we are faced with a new coronavirus pandemic."

"The coronavirus is alien to our body," Bayramli stressed. "Coronavirus enters the body through the lungs and spreads throughout the body. COVID 19 is a pandemic and the development of effective antiviral medicine is still a long way off. A strict quarantine regime is also an economically difficult process. Currently, the easiest way is vaccination."

"Sometimes, 5-6 doctors risk their lives to cure one patient," the chairman added.

"We are in a difficult situation in terms of the second wave of infection," the chairman said. "The daily number of infected has greatly increased, but so far we are coping with this situation, although the capabilities of the healthcare system are not unlimited. Therefore, we are trying to vaccinate people."