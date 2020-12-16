Coronavirus impacted provision of basic medical services in hospitals - WHO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 16

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted the provision of basic healthcare services in hospitals, Head of the WHO Office in Azerbaijan Hande Harmanci said, Trend reports.

Harmanci made the statement speaking at a briefing on the results of the WHO Assessment Mission on Reserves in the Healthcare Sector.

According to her, some medical facilities are experiencing a shortage of health workers.

She reminded that on December 8-12, the WHO mission, together with representatives of the Ministry of Health and of the Association for the Management of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB), visited 12 medical institutions in the cities of Ganja, Tartar, Aghdam, and Barda.

Speaking about the results of the visit, the official emphasized that the medical workers are working in an even more intense mode due to the growing number of COVID-19 infection cases.

“Everyone is worried about the increase in the number of infections, but the mission’s main conclusions are that it’s necessary to continue work to strengthen psychological and social support for the population, to curb a growth in the number of infections to protect people's lives and reduce the burden on health care,” the official added.

Harmanci stressed that WHO will continue to provide assistance to the regions most affected by the virus.