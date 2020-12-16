Azerbaijan starts assessment of infrastructure in liberated Shusha city (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 14:20)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 16

Trend:

The work on the assessment and inventory in connection with the measures for restoration and reconstruction in the liberated Azerbaijani territories has been launched in Shusha city on behalf of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports on Dec. 16.

The relevant instructions have been given to the working group preliminary consisting of 60 people, including the representatives of the Ministry of Culture, State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture, Azersu OJSC, State Agency of Automobile Roads, Azerishiq OJSC, Azerenergy OJSC, Baku Arrangement Service LLC.

For this purpose, it is planned to conduct the work in the cultural capital of Azerbaijan and the pearl of the Caucasus – Shusha city to preliminary assess the infrastructure facilities, land plots, and other real estates, as well as to conduct an inventory.

National leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev said that Shusha is a great monument created by the Azerbaijani people, ancestors, a single museum reflecting most part of the history, culture, and science of the Azerbaijani people.

One of the important tasks facing the working group is the preparation of the extended proposals in connection with the exploration of the territorial and urban planning situation in Shusha city, in particular, historical, cultural, and religious monuments, including the assessment of sustainability, architectural appearance of buildings, roads and other infrastructure, as well as their restoration.

The targeted measures will be taken in Shusha city by preserving the ancient historical and architectural style of the city to restore historical and religious monuments and museums in a planned manner upon the instructions and under the direct control of the president of Azerbaijan.

As a result of the repair work to be carried out in a short period of time, Shusha will take its rightful place in the list of the most beautiful cities in the world.