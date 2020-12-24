Health condition of Trend News Agency's Editor-in-Chief remains severe
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 24
By Samir Ali - Trend:
The health condition of Editor-in-Chief of Azerbaijan’s Trend News Agency Rufiz Hafizoglu continues to be severe, a doctor of the Yeni Clinic (New Clinic) in which Hafizoglu is being treated told Trend on Dec. 24.
According to the doctor, Hafizoglu's pressure and temperature are normal: ”But lung function has not yet recovered. Saturation of lungs is 55 percent, with oxygenation at 96 percent. Intensive treatment continues, the patient's condition is assessed as clinically difficult.”
Hafizoglu was infected with coronavirus a few days ago. He was hospitalized in severe condition and placed in the intensive care unit of the New Clinic in Baku.
Latest
Azerbaijan’s State Oil Fund ready to consider new investment opportunities under favorable conditions
Center of Excellence in EU Studies of ADA University organized virtual workshop on Karabakh in frame of GCRF-COMPASS project (PHOTO)
Changing status quo in Karabakh without significant international side effects is a real success of President Aliyev - former president of Latvia
President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited Gubadli and Zangilan districts (PHOTO)
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shares footages from Zangilan and Gubadli districts on her Instagram page (VIDEO)