Baku Higher Oil School hosts poetry evening dedicated Ramiz Rovshan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

Trend:

A poetry evening dedicated to the 74th birthday of the outstanding poet Ramiz Rovshan was held at Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS).

The event, organized on an online platform, was attended by about 800 fans of Ramiz Rovshan's literary creativity, including the poet himself, Rector of Baku Higher Oil School Elmar Gasimov, BHOS teachers, as well as students and graduates of the Higher School and their parents.

During the poetry evening, a BHOS student, on behalf of Baku Higher Oil School’s leadership and staff, congratulated Ramiz Rovshan on his birthday (the poet turned 74 on December 15), giving him a bouquet of flowers at his home.

Then a video was shown about the life of Ramiz Rovshan.

Speaking at the event, the BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov said that by order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mr. Ilham Aliyev, Ramiz Rovshan, who have won the love of many thousands of readers, has been awarded the honorary title of People's Poet "For Services in the Development of Azerbaijani Culture".

Students of the Higher School greeted the poet with their poems.

Khayal Farzaliyev, a 3rd year student of the Information Security Department, recited the poems "Snake", “To the statue of a free woman", Nigar Mamedova, a 4th year student of the Chemical Engineering Department, read the poem "Moonlight", Nilufar Askarzade, a 4th year student of the Chemical Engineering Department, read the poem "He woke up one morning", Fidan Aslanova, a 4th year student of the Chemical Engineering Department recited the poem "The World", Pari Habibova, a 4th year student of the Chemical Engineering Department, read the poem "Woman in Black", Nigar Bayramova, a 4th year student of the Petroleum Engineering Department recited the poem "Sudden Call", Fatima Mamedova, a 2nd year student of the Chemical Engineering Department, read the poem "Let's go where we are not", Mohammad Mikailov, a 5th year student of the Petroleum Engineering Departm, recited the poem "Crucified Jesus", Turkan Zeynalzade, a 1st year student of the Chemical Engineering Department, read the poem "Separation".

Struck by the deep meaning of the poems the young engineers performed at a high level, the poet stressed that the literary creativity of students will accelerate the onset of the Renaissance in Azerbaijani poetry.

“The poems were performed masterfully and heartily. I was both amazed and delighted with the students' poetic abilities and their deep sense of language. BHOS not only trains highly qualified engineers, but is also a school for poets,” he added.

Expressing satisfaction with the large number of readers among young engineers, the People's Poet announced the imminent release of a new collection of his poems titled "All Faces of the World".

Answering numerous questions from students, Ramiz Rovshan presented his autographed book to Nigar Bayramova, whose recitation he liked best of all.