International Turkic Academy, Nizami Ganjavi International Center to join efforts to celebrate Nizami

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

Trend:

The International Turkic Academy and The Nizami Ganjavi International Center will join efforts to celebrate the great poet Nizami Ganjavi with appreciation to the decision of President of Azerbaijan to declare 2021 as a special celebratory year of Nizami Ganjavi, Trend reports.

“The efforts will be taken to celebrate many gifts he has given us, for the inspiration he has bequeathed to the artists of the world, for the wisdom, that is buried in his multi-layered works and for the profound humanity that calls for the better angels of our nature through the centuries and the future,” the report said.

Both Co-Chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center Dr. Ismail Serageldin and President of the International Turkic Academy Darkhan Kydyrali will take lead in preparing the joint agenda.