Year of Nizami to be celebrated within ICESCO – Azerbaijani minister of culture
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 14
By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:
"Year of Nizami" will be celebrated on a large scale within the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), Azerbaijani Minister of Culture Anar Kerimov said during a briefing at the ADA University, Trend reports on Jan. 14.
“The corresponding agreement was reached with ICESCO Director General Salim Al-Malik,” Kerimov added. "The events will also be held within ICESCO within the Year of Nizami announced in Azerbaijan in 2021. I am sure that this will play an exceptional role in informing the world community of Nizami Ganjavi's contribution to the Islamic world."
Latest
Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization’s regional center to open in Azerbaijan
Armenians destroyed hundreds of historical, architectural monuments in Azerbaijan's Shusha - PHOTO (EXCLUSIVE)
Azerbaijani police forces detect ordnances left by Armenian troops in Sugovushan village (PHOTO/VIDEO)
A-Level Education Group announces partnership with one of Australia's top educational institutions, Torrens University (PHOTO)
International fiber-optic communication lines from Turkmenistan to Afghanistan to serve as key informational bridge (PHOTO)
Outbreak of Karabakh conflict made clear risks inherent when conflicts remain unresolved - OSCE Chairperson-in-Office
Grand commissioning of the power transmission line along Kerki (Turkmenistan) – Sheberghan (Afghanistan) route
Baku Higher Oil School hosts interuniversity championship of International Competition Petrobowl (PHOTO)
Amnesty International documents strikes by Armenia on Azerbaijani civilian towns, villages during 44-day war