Azerbaijan confirms 845 more COVID-19 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 322 new COVID-19 cases, 845 patients have recovered and 11 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 227,273 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 215,268 of them have recovered, and 3,009 people have died. Currently, 8,996 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 6,776 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,318,193 tests have been conducted so far.
