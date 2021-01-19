Baku Higher Oil School to host webinar on ‘Natural Resources of Karabakh’

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 19

Trend:

Baku Higher Oil School, jointly with the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, will hold a webinar on the topic: "Natural Resources of Karabakh".

The participants of the webinar, which will take place on January 21, 2021 at 16:00 on the ZOOM platform, will discuss the rich natural resources of Karabakh.

The speakers at the event will be: Rector of Baku Higher Oil School Elmar Gasimov, Chairman of the Committee on Natural Resources, Energy and Ecology, MP Sadig Gurbanov, Head of the National Geological Exploration Service of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Ali Aliyev, and Associate Professor of the Petroleum Engineering Department of Baku Higher Oil School Gasham Zeynalov.

To join the webinar, click the link below:

https://zoom.us/j/95863017910?pwd=VTUva1NrWFlSL2M4SDRLd1N0R2hpQT09

Meeting ID: 958 6301 7910

Passcode: Karabakh