Azerbaijan to import COVAX vaccines

The COVAX international mechanism published preliminary forecasts on the distribution of vaccines against coronavirus among the participating countries, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

According to the document, shipments of vaccines of the AstraZeneca company and Oxford University are estimated to begin no later than February. The total number of doses covers an average of 3.3 percent of the population in 145 [countries] - parties, COVAX said in a statement.

Most of the doses through this mechanism are planned to be provided to:

India – 97.164 million,

Bangladesh - 12.782 million doses,

Brazil – 10,672,800 doses,

Uzbekistan – 2.64 million,

Ukraine – 2,215,200,

Tajikistan – 732,000,

Azerbaijan – 506,000,

Kyrgyzstan – 504,000,

Georgia – 214,050,

Moldova – 180,570,

Armenia – 146,400.